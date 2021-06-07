MacOS Monterey gets low-power mode for longer battery life

Screenshot/Apple

Apple Event

Apple's upcoming MacOS Monterey software will add a new low-power mode to extend your battery life. It's just like what your phone already offers, but for your laptop instead.

Apple showed the feature briefly at its WWDC developer conference on Monday, part of a graphic summarizing the new abilities coming to MacOS Monterey, the successor to today's Big Sur operating system.

The feature will slow your Mac's processor clock speed, both on older Intel-powered machines and on new models using Apple's M1 processor. And it'll lock your screen brightness to a dimmer setting. That's important since screens are one of the top users of electrical power.