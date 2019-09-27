MacOS Catalina might be released as early as next week

Apple

The next version of Apple's MacOS, called Catalina, might be right around the corner. Apple previously revealed MacOS would come out in October, but hasn't offered up a specific release date. On Thursday, the company's MacOS site for Denmark briefly suggested we could get the update by next Friday.

An Apple Arcade promo on the Danish language site for MacOS Catalina, spotted earlier by MacRumors, said the subscription gaming service will be available in the App Store on Oct. 4. "Exceptional gameplay. Find it in the App Store from October 4," read a translation. The site has since been updated and now says Apple Arcade will be available for MacOS in October.

Apple Arcade is already available for iOS devices but is coming to Macs as part of the MacOS Catalina update in October. If Apple Arcade really is available for Macs on Oct. 4, that suggests the Catalina update will arrive on or before that date.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple's MacOS and OS X updates generally come out on a Monday or Tuesday. The last time a MacOS update came out on a Friday was Snow Leopard in 2009, according to MacRumors. It's unclear whether the Oct. 4 date on Apple's Denmark site was an early slip or just an error.