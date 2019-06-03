MacOS Catalina: Apple's next MacOS will open up to iPad apps, be available in the fall

Screenshot by Clifford Colby/CNET

Apple on Monday announced the next version of MacOS. Called Catalina, the next major revision of the MacOS will replace the iTunes app with three dedicated media apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV. The update coming this fall will also let Mac users run iPad apps they can download through the Mac App Store. The announcements came on the first day of the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

The new Music, TV and Podcasts apps will replace iTunes, Apple said. Released in 2001, iTunes was originally designed to help you store and organize your music. Over its 18 years, the app's capabilities expanded to become a music and video store; a digital shoebox for your music, movie, TV show, e-book, podcast, and app collections; and the synchronization point between Apple devices. Its task of managing all your digital entertainment assets made iTunes both essential and eventually frustrating. Retiring iTunes and breaking its main tasks into separate apps should make it easier to manage all the digital assets on your Mac.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple previews MacOS Catalina

Using the new Project Catalyst development tool, third-party iPad developers will be able to easily bring their iPad apps for the Mac, Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, said. Apple's goal for developers is to help them build apps without a lot of extra effort that can run on both iOS and MacOS devices. And Mac users will benefit by getting access to an expanded collection of MacOS apps.

At last year's conference, Apple announced it would bring a handful of its own iOS apps to MacOS Mojave -- the iOS News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home apps -- and then give third-party iOS developers the tools they'd need to bring their own iOS apps to the Mac App Store in 2019.

MacOS Catalina will also let you use an iPad as a second screen.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said developer betas for MacOS Catalina and iOS 13 should be available today. Public betas will come in July, Cook said, and both desktop and mobile OSes will ship in the fall.

In tandem with its MacOS news, Apple unveiled a new Mac Pro -- a beast of an update to the company's flagship desktop computer -- and the equally beastly Apple Pro Display XDR, both designed for the pro market and coming this fall.

Apple has more operating systems than ever before. There's iOS for iPhones and iPads, MacOS for its desktop and mobile computers, tvOS for Apple TV and watchOS for the Apple Watch. Then there's Apple Pay, Apple Music, the App Store, iCloud, HomeKit and various other apps and services. It's critical that Apple make a strong impression at WWDC with the next versions of its software.

CNET's Shara Tibken contributed to this report.