MacKenzie Scott gives away more than $4 billion over four months

Getty Images

MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, said Tuesday that she's given away more than $4 billion since July, when she said she'd donated nearly $1.7 billion of her wealth to charitable causes.

The gifts, which totaled $4,158,500,000, went to 384 organizations across the country, including food banks, emergency funds and services for the vulnerable. In a blog post, Scott said some of the money was also used to address inequities that had been exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis, including debt relief, employment training and education.

"This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling," Scott wrote. "Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty."

The gifts are part of Scott's commitment as member of the Giving Pledge, an agreement among some of the world's wealthiest people to donate at least half their money to charity in their lifetimes or in their wills. Her ex-husband, the world's richest person, is notably absent from this group though he has substantially increased his charitable work over the past two years.

Scott, whose wealth is largely in shares of Amazon, is the 18th richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg, with a net work of $60.7 billion.