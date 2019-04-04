MacKenzie Bezos gains 4% of Amazon in divorce

Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos said Thursday they've finalized their divorce, with MacKenzie Bezos gaining 4% of Amazon's stock as part of the split.

Jeff Bezos will continue to own 12% of Amazon and will remain the world's richest person, even after giving up 25% of his Amazon ownership. He'll be worth roughly $112 billion, still $10 billion more than Bill Gates, No. 2 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. MacKenzie Bezos agreed to allow Jeff Bezos to keep voting control of her shares.

The 4% stake would make MacKenzie Bezos one of the world's 20 richest people, worth about $37.5 billion, just above Jacqueline Mars, heiress to the Mars candy company.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, a divorce petition was filed Thursday and a divorce decree -- the final step to complete a divorce -- should be issued in about 90 days. If she sells any of her shares, Jeff Bezos will continue to maintain voting control of those shares, the filing said. Unless Jeff Bezos approves a change, this arrangement will terminate "only upon the death or a determination of legal incapacity of Mr. Bezos."

This is a developing story.