Artificial intelligence has advanced to such a degree that our robots "feel" and algorithms compose beautiful music.

So it makes sense that the latest innovative software that uses machine-learning algorithms can now enable fans to recast movies with their favorite actors.

FakeApp software uses an algorithm to allow users to scan and upload a face, then add it to existing video content. As expected, the easy-to-use software has already been tested by various Reddit users to scan and paste famous female celebrity faces onto porn stars for disturbingly accurate results.

On a less horrifying note (or worse depending on your fandom) fans are now scanning and uploading actor Nicolas Cage's face to well-known character faces in classic movies, and sharing their unusual creations on social media.

So far some of the best examples of FakeApp improving Cage's filmography include replacing Harrison Ford with Cage in "Raiders Of The Lost Ark," adding Cage as James Bond in "Dr. No," adding him as the T-1000 robot in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," and making him look even eerier as Tommy Wiseau's Johnny in "The Room."

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

The creepiest homage via FakeApp is seeing Cage's face in place of Amy Adams' as she plays Lois Lane in the Superman movie "Man of Steel."

There's also a nightmarish version of Cage as Gollum in "Lord of the Rings." It's so bizarre that it cannot be unseen, so you've been warned.

If anyone using FakeApp is taking requests, I think we all deserve to see Cage as Princess Leia in "Star Wars."