MacBook Pro's space bar mercilessly mocked in song

Jonathan Mann/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Works of art can be temperamental.

They need the right light, the right temperature, the right atmospheric conditions.

So it is with Apple's lovely MacBook Pro. Especially, some believe, its keyboard.

Some people maintain that it's prone to seizing up when dust creeps into it.

So along comes troubadour Jonathan Mann to put the pain to music. Which is, essentially, what most musical notes are for.

His song, entitled "I Am Pressing the Spacebar," manages to be infectious, while at the same time evoking the constant infuriating pain some technology can cause.

It's an anthem that will surely attract choirs of the disappointed, as it tells the story of a year-old computer that cost a lot of money, yet malfunctions because of a speck of dust.

Mann told me: "I was psyched for the new MacBook Pros last year and got a 15-inch immediately. It was fine until a week ago when a speck of dust must have gotten under the space bar and, well, the song really is a true story."

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company's instructions specifically tell you to hold the computer at a 75 degree angle when cleaning the keyboard with compressed air. Not 74. Not 76. You know how Apple doesn't like it if you hold its devices wrong.

Mann tries in the video to do this. It isn't easy.

Mann has something of a history with Apple. You might remember in 2010 that the company actually played his satirical iPhone 4 Antenna song (video below) at one of its events.

Is Mann's MacBook now fixed?

"Not yet. It's currently intermittent, so I'm going to wait until they address it," he told me.

