MacBook Pros and Airs with better keyboards reportedly on the way

Apple

Apple fixed its MacBook Pro keyboard with the 16-inch model last year, and now it appears that the company is ready to bring it to other models in its Pro and Air lines.

According to a report from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared by MacRumors on Wednesday, Apple will be updating its MacBook Pro and Air computers shortly. The new laptops, according to the report, will feature a more traditional "scissor" keyboard design as opposed to the ill-received "butterfly" style that has been used on most MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models in recent years.

On Friday, MacRumors reported that the new Airs may arrive as soon as next week.

Apple has had so many issues that in 2018 it started a free replacement program to fix broken keyboards.

Citing an earlier note from Kuo, MacRumors expects the Pro model to have a 14-inch screen, up from its traditional size of 13 inches. The site notes that despite the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Kuo "believes that operations at MacBook-related suppliers will improve significantly starting in late March, paving the way for mass production of the new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models."

Apple was previously rumored to be holding an event later this month where it would announce a new, cheaper iPhone, new iPad Pros and potentially new over-ear headphones. Given the spread of the coronavirus around the US, it seems unlikely it will still hold such an event.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.