Best Buy sale: MacBook Pros are up to $400 off and iPhone X is $700 ($200 off)

As part of its three-day Tax Day sale that runs through March 23, Best Buy has a few deals worth highlighting on the Apple MacBook Pro laptops -- and they're the current version, not a generation or two old, as sometimes happens with these sales. Also, an unlocked version of the older iPhone X (64GB), which has a dual-lens camera (albeit a 2017 one) and OLED screen, can be had for $700. By comparison, the single-lens iPhone XR (64GB) with a slightly less desirable LCD screen but faster processor costs $750.

Here's a quick look at the sales. Links are provided directly to the deals in question -- note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products in question. I'm personally drawn to the 15-incher with Core i7, 16GB of memory, AMD Radeon Pro 555X and 256GB SSD for $2,000 (second one on the list). The storage is a little skimpy, but I'm not too keen on paying an extra $400 for a 512GB SSD -- I'd rather put the money toward a high-capacity external drive.

Apple MacBook Pro

iPhone X (64GB)

Choose at the link below whether you want:

With activation on AT&T -- $700 ($200 off)

With activation on Verizon -- $700 ($200 off)

Unlocked and unactivated (activate later) -- $750

Originally published March 22. Sale prices still in effect as of March 23, 9:23 a.m. PT.