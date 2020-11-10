Apple Event

During Apple's third online-only virtual event since September, the tech giant announced three more new products: the MacBook Air, the Mac Mini and the MacBook Pro. Available in stores Nov. 17 with preorders open now, the computers mark a new era in Apple hardware, because they're all equipped with the company's new proprietary M1 processor. Developed after Apple's long partnership with chipmaker Intel dissolved, the M1 chip features eight cores and promises faster performance and more efficient power consumption.

The MacBook Air and MacBook Pro will run the latest version of MacOS, known as Big Sur. First introduced back in June, the OS will be available for download on Nov. 12, and will be optimized for the M1 processor.

For a quick rundown on all the products Apple launched, check out the list below and for more info, read CNET's ongoing coverage of today's Apple event, which includes first-take analysis on each device.

Apple Featuring a 13.3-inch display, the fanless Air can be configured with up to 16GB of unified memory and up to 2TB of storage. Apple says it has up to 18 hours of battery life, which is the longest battery life on any MacBook Air, and it is 9x faster than the previous Air. The company also says it is faster than 98% of PC laptops sold in the last year. Read our MacBook Air first take.

Apple During its keynote, Apple said the Pro was "the perfect Mac for many creative pros." The 3-pound, 13.3-inch laptop has a longer reported battery life than the Air, at 20 hours. It's equipped with three mics, a FaceTime HD camera and a GPU that's 5x faster than the previous model.

Apple Apple's compact computer promises to be 3x faster overall than its successor due to the M1 chip. The Mac Mini has a built-in speaker, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and ports for Thunderbolt USB 4 and HDMI 2.0, and a headphone jack.