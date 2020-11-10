MacBook Air gets Apple M1 chip, longest battery life ever, fanless body starting at $999

Apple Event

Apple's MacBook Air has always had an Intel CPU inside since it first rolled out in 2008. That ended today with Apple's announcement that the Air would be one of the first laptops to run on the company's homegrown SoC (system-on-a-chip), the M1. The SoC will give the new 13.3-inch Air more than three times the CPU performance than the latest Intel version, Apple said. Its integrated graphics will be five-times faster. It's so efficient that it will run for up to 15 hours of wireless web use and up to 18 hours of video playback. And it has a completely fanless design.

Apple already uses its own processors in its iPhone, iPad and Watch. The new Apple M1 processor is its first designed for Macs. The M1 features an eight-core CPU, an eight-core GPU and a 16-core neural engine. The architecture is fully optimized for MacOS Big Sur to help deliver its promised performance gains.

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew

Along with the M1 chip, the Air will be available with up to 16GB of memory, up to a 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports. It uses a 13.3-inch Retina display with a P3 wide color gamut. Plus, the fanless design means the new Air has boosted performance with no whirring fans. Touch ID and a backlit Magic Keyboard are also part of the package.

Screenshot by Josh Goldman/CNET

The MacBook Air with the Apple M1 chip will be available next week starting at $999 and is expected to start shipping next week.

The announcement comes on the tail of multiple announcements over the past few months that included updates to Apple's MacOS, iOS and iPadOS and new Watches, iPads and iPhones.