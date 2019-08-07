20th Century Fox

In the latest Disney Plus news, we found out the Mouse House is considering rebooting Home Alone. Original Home Alone Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, has offered his realistic take on what that update to the franchise would look like, and it looks like Kevin is still having a hard time.

"This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like," Culkin tweeted Wednesday with a snapshot of a headband-wearing, couch-indenting Kevin.

This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019

Culkin followed it up with a callout to the Mouse House: "Hey @Disney, call me!"

The original Home Alone from 1990 follows the adventures of an 8-year-old boy named Kevin. Four movies followed, all more or less about a boy left at home, alone, where he ends up defending it from robbers. The last we saw of Kevin, his parents were divorced, he'd been bullied into spending Christmas at his stepmother's house and he was played by Mike Weinberg.

Macaulay Culkin hasn't been shy of returning to his iconic role. He showed up in an ad for the Google Assistant, which helps him fend away more robbers. He's also picked up in the news from time to time for his tongue-in-cheek social media comments, including asking the internet to come up with his new middle name (the result: Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin). He's good value, ol' Kevin.