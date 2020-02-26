Macaulay Culkin joins American Horror Story season 10

Rodin Eckenroth / Contributor

American Horror Story is coming back for season 10, and we now know who'll be starring. Fans on Twitter were excited to see that AHS veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are on the cast list. Among familiar names like Kathy Bates, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe and Billie Lourd the cast list includes a newcomer -- Macaulay Culkin.

Ryan Murphy, the FX horror series creator, posted a video to his Instagram page Wednesday with the cast listed. The names appeared in the iconic AHS font against a black and white shoreline. Paulson's return was reported earlier by The Wrap, but not much else has been revealed about what we can expect in terms of plot.

The series was also renewed for three more seasons, according to previous reports from The Wrap.

Since its first season, American Horror Story has featured iconic storylines about witches, aliens, insane asylums and haunted houses. The last two seasons -- AHS: Apocalypse and AHS: 1984 -- focused on the end of the world and classic slasher films, respectively. The series usually premiers in the fall.