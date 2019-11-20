Mac Pro production begins as Apple touts Austin expansion

Apple

Apple's new Mac Pro has entered production and will ship to users in December, Apple announced Wednesday while touting its newly expanded Austin campus. The new 3-million-square-foot Texas facility, which Apple says will initially house 5,000 employees, similarly started construction Wednesday with the expectation to open in 2022.

"Building the Mac Pro, Apple's most powerful device ever, in Austin is both a point of pride and a testament to the enduring power of American ingenuity," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO in a statement.

"With the construction of our new campus in Austin now underway, Apple is deepening our close bond with the city and the talented and diverse workforce that calls it home. Responsible for 2.4 million American jobs and counting, Apple is eager to write our next chapter here and to keep contributing to America's innovation story."

First announced at WWDC in June, the new Mac Pro is Apple's latest top-of-the-line computer. It starts at $5,999 for the base configuration that includes an eight-core Intel Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, an AMD Radeon Pro 580X graphics card and a 256GB SSD.

Screenshot by Alexandra Able/CNET

Apple says that it and its manufacturing partners have invested over $200 million in the Mac Pro facility in Austin, with the company similarly touting that it uses "hundreds of components from companies in 19 states."

In 2018 the iPhone-maker pledged to contribute "$350 billion to the US economy by 2023" and spend "$30 billion in capital expenditures" during that same timeline. It says in today's announcement that it remains "on track" to reach that commitment.

Apple's announcement comes as President Donald Trump is expected to visit the new Austin facility Wednesday. Trump has long pushed for Apple to make its products in the US while Apple CEO Cook has been trying to navigate Apple to avoid potential tariffs as part of the ongoing US-China trade war.