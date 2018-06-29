M. Night Shyamalan unveils poster for Glass, his Unbreakable and Split crossover

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Writer and director M. Night Shyamalan showed off the poster for his upcoming movie, Glass, on Twitter Friday.

The movie brings together characters from 2000's Unbreakable and 2016's Split. At CinemaCon in April, Glass star Sarah Paulson said "what if these real-life supervillains and superheroes are somehow locked up together? I mean, what could go wrong?" Entertainment Weekly reported.

But if you need your #GlassMovie fix before July 20th, here’s the world premiere of our teaser poster. pic.twitter.com/HsMa0bzR7N — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) June 29, 2018

Shyamalan also said that he and the cast will be at Comic-Con in July. Glass is slated to be released Jan. 18, 2019.