Writer and director M. Night Shyamalan showed off the poster for his upcoming movie, Glass, on Twitter Friday.
The movie brings together characters from 2000's Unbreakable and 2016's Split. At CinemaCon in April, Glass star Sarah Paulson said "what if these real-life supervillains and superheroes are somehow locked up together? I mean, what could go wrong?" Entertainment Weekly reported.
Shyamalan also said that he and the cast will be at Comic-Con in July. Glass is slated to be released Jan. 18, 2019.
Discuss: M. Night Shyamalan unveils poster for Glass, his Unbreakable and Split crossover
