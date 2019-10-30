Lyft's third-quarter earnings beat expectations

Angela Lang/CNET

Despite its share price falling more than 40% since becoming a public company about seven months ago, Lyft is optimistic. The company's CEO Logan Green has publicly said several times that Lyft "has never been stronger." And the ride-hailing company's third-quarter earnings back that confidence.

The short of the story is that Lyft beat analysts' expectations. The company posted a slightly less-than-expected loss of $1.57 per share on Wednesday for the three-month period that ended September 30. That's better than the estimated average of $1.66 loss per share that analysts surveyed by Yahoo had forecast.

The company's reported revenue also came in higher than expected with a 63% jump for the third quarter from a year earlier. Revenue totaled $955.6 million, which is more than the average of $915.04 million analysts forecast. Still, Lyft posted a net loss of $463.5 million. The company said the loss was due to stock-based compensation cost and payroll expenses.

"Our third quarter results demonstrated the significant progress Lyft has made on our path to profitability," Green said in a statement. "Our continued focus on consumer transportation is yielding meaningful improvements in monetization and strong operating leverage."

Last week, Green said Lyft will reach profitability one year earlier than analysts had previously forecast. He said the company will hit that target at the end of 2021. While that's still two years off, Lyft's shares jumped by as much as 6.6% after the announcement. In after hours trading on Wednesday, however, the company's share price fell by as much as 1.4%.

Lyft debuted on Wall Street on March 29 with a strong first day of trading and its share price rising nearly 9%. But it's had a difficult time ever since. Shares have faltered, two sets of shareholders sued the company for misrepresenting the strength of its business and its chief operating officer stepped down. Uber has experienced an equally hard time on Wall Street since its debut in May.

As Uber and Lyft have struggled as public companies, some analysts have questioned whether ride-hailing is a viable business model. That model is about to face an even bigger test in California.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a landmark bill, AB 5, into law in September, which could require companies that use independent contractors to reclassify their workers as employees. Uber and Lyft fall squarely in this category since they classify their drivers as independent contractors. Many drivers say this system has led to exploitation. But both ride-hailing companies have said the success of their business models hinge on drivers staying independent contractors.

AB 5 is scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, but Uber and Lyft have said they're ready to take the issue to California voters by sponsoring a ballot initiative in November 2020 that would exempt them from the law.

Lyft is also contending with lawsuits involving at least 34 women who allege the company hasn't done enough to protect passengers from sexual assault by its drivers. The suits allege Lyft does substandard background checks on drivers and often doesn't deactivate them from the platform after sexual assault allegations.

The company reportedly changed the way it decides how drivers get deactivated in June, according to the Washington Post. Rather than relying on individual trained specialists to make judgement calls on driver deactivations, Lyft now reportedly uses a standardized protocol. Critics said this new system could lead to drivers with alleged offenses to stay on the platform. But Lyft said the protocol takes bias out of the equation and that it's continuously working to make its platform safer.

Over the past quarter, Lyft has added several new features to its app. Along with an app re-design, it rolled out a monthly membership program called Lyft Pink. The $19.99 per month plan is for frequent riders and offers savings on rides, bike and scooter rentals and upgrades.

Lyft Pink could be a way for the company to show investors it has loyal customers willing to stay with it for the long haul.