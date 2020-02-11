Lyft's fourth-quarter earnings show $1 billion in revenue

Angela Lang/CNET

Lyft faced an uncertain fourth quarter in 2019, but still managed to beat analysts' expectations for revenue. The ride-hailing company reported its highest quarterly revenue to date, coming in at $1 billion.

The company focused on slimming down during the quarter that ended in December, scaling back its bike and scooter initiatives and laying off employees. Lyft pulled its scooter operations in six cities across the US saying ridership wasn't what it expected and laid off about 20 people on the team.

On Tuesday, Lyft reported its revenue rose 52% to $1 billion in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' expectations of $984 million. Lyft also posted a narrower-than-expected loss of $1.19 per share, less than the average $1.36 forecast by analysts.

Still, Lyft faces obstacles ahead. The company is contending with dozens of lawsuits involving women who allege it hasn't done enough to protect passengers from sexual assault by drivers. The suits, most of which were filed over the past six months, allege Lyft does substandard background checks on drivers and often doesn't deactivate them from the platform after sexual assault allegations.

In January, a California state judge ruled these lawsuits can potentially be combined into one case. That means if the suit goes to trial, one jury would look at all the cases together, which is something Lyft was trying to avoid.

Lyft, its rival Uber and other gig economy companies are also dealing with a new California law that could require them to make their drivers employees. The companies, most of which aren't yet profitable, warn this law could drive up their costs.

These difficulties have been reflected in the performance of Lyft's stock. After a strong first day of trading last March, the ride-hailing company has failed to match that day's price of $78 per share. Shareholders filed lawsuits in April alleging the company misrepresented its strength. And the company's shares were less than half of their first-day price in mid-October.

Since then, Lyft shares have gained ground, slowly rising throughout November and December. They closed at $54 per share on Tuesday.

Uber also has experienced a rough go as a public company. But after it reported better-than-expected earnings last week, it saw a bounce on Wall Street. Lyft's share price also rose more than 12% in conjunction with Uber's news.