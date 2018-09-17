Lyft's electric scooters hit the streets of Santa Monica

Lyft

Lyft is getting a jump start in the scooter wars.

The ride-hailing company launched dockless, rentable, electric scooters on Monday in its second city -- Santa Monica, California. It rolled out the vehicles in Denver earlier this month. It's rival, Uber, has yet to introduce e-scooters to city streets.

"Lyft's mission has been to improve lives through the world's best transportation -- reduce congestion, remove cars from the road, reimagine infrastructure," the company said in a statement. "No matter what mode of transportation -- bikes, scooters, cars, public transit -- Lyft wants to be the navigator."

Last month, Lyft got approval to operate electric scooters in Santa Monica, along with Uber's Jump and the scooter companies Bird and Lime. To get the permit from Santa Monica, Lyft said it'd offer discounts on scooter rides to low-income residents there.

While Santa Monica granted Lyft a permit, San Francisco regulators snubbed the company, along with Uber, Bird and Lime. The city instead gave permits to companies that have a clean track record of working with regulators before launching their services.

This story is developing...

