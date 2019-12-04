Lyft sued by 21 more women over sexual assault allegations by its drivers

Angela Lang/CNET

The number of women alleging Lyft hasn't done enough to stop a sexual assault "epidemic" on its platform is growing. Twenty-one more women joined a lawsuit on Wednesday alleging they were assaulted, kidnapped and raped while using the company's ride-hailing app. That means more than 55 women have either filed or joined lawsuits against Lyft since August.

The newest lawsuit was filed in San Francisco Superior Court on Wednesday by Mike Bomberger, attorney with the law firm Estey and Bomberger. He's also suing Lyft on behalf of 14 other women in a separate suit. Another lawyer, Rachel Abrams of Levin Simes Abrams, has additionally filed 19 suits against Lyft over similar allegations.

The victims' lawyers say Lyft hasn't done enough to protect riders from sexual assault and that perpetrators are drawn to Lyft to prey on vulnerable women. The lawsuits claim Lyft does substandard background checks on drivers and often doesn't deactivate them from the platform after sexual assault allegations. The lawsuits also allege that Lyft tends to stonewall victims -- ignoring, dismissing or downplaying their claims.

For its part, Lyft says it's focusing on safety. John Zimmer, the ride-hailing company's president, published a blog post titled "Reinforcing our commitment to safety" in September saying Lyft rolled out several new safety features over the last year. Those include continuous background checks and an emergency 911 button in the app. Lyft has also just initiated a mandatory "community safety education" course for all drivers.

Lyft didn't immediately return request for comment regarding Wednesday's lawsuit.

After Uber, Lyft is the second largest ride-hailing service in the country. The 7-year-old company says it has more than 2 million drivers and 30 million riders throughout the US and Canada. With operations in all 50 states, it coordinates millions of rides every day.

Neither Lyft nor Uber have released data on how many assaults are linked to their drivers, and they've declined to say how many sexual assault lawsuits have been filed against them. But according to lawyers representing victims, the numbers are steep.

Bomberger said he gets at least three calls a day from women who say they were assaulted by ride-hail drivers. And Abrams said her firm is now representing more than 70 women who say they've been sexually assaulted by Lyft drivers.

Both Abrams and Bomberger said they get as many, if not more, calls about women allegedly attacked by Uber drivers. But, they said, Uber has a better record of working with the victims and therefore avoids as many lawsuits.

The women in the newest lawsuit detail incidents in which they fell asleep in the back seat only to find their Lyft driver on top of them. Many of the women say the went to drastic measures to stop the drivers from the alleged attacks. One women said she told the driver she had HIV, another said she urinated to get the driver to stop. Lawyers for the victims say many of these sexual assaults occurred after Lyft was sued in early September.

This story is developing...