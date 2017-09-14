Lyft said to be eyeing international expansion

Lyft

The big difference between rival ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft is that Uber operates in more than 70 countries, whereas Lyft is just in the US. But that could change.

Lyft is reportedly looking to expand into Canada as soon as the end of this year, according to a report by The Information. And if Canada works out for Lyft, it could move onto other international markets, like Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and the UK. This could be a coup d'état for Lyft, which has been playing catch-up to Uber over the past several years.

Uber has been wracked with scandals since January, including allegations of workplace sexual harassment, a chaotic company culture and its CEO Travis Kalanick being forced to step down in June. During this time, Lyft has gained on Uber in the US market.

Over the past year, Lyft has launched in dozens of cities across the country and now is nearly as ubiquitous as its rival. It's currently available in 40 states.

Lyft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.