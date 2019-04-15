Lyft reportedly pulls electric bikes from three cities after brake complaints

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

It might be difficult to get an electric bike from Lyft's bike share program for the foreseeable future -- at least in New York, Washington and San Fransisco.

Lyft is removing several thousand electric bikes after riders complained of problems with the electric bikes' braking mechanisms, according to Reuters.

"We recently received a small number of reports from riders who experienced stronger than expected braking force on the front wheel," the company said in a blog post emailed to customers on Sunday, according to Reuters.

Lyft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lyft's bike share program aims to replace about 3,000 pedal-assist bikes in the three cities with traditional bikes to prevent service interruptions, according to Reuters. Lyft already operates around 17,000 regular bikes in New York, Washington and San Fransisco.