Lyft publicly files with the SEC for its IPO

Lyft is the fist tech unicorn to head to the stock exchange in 2019.

The ride-hailing company publicly filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering on Friday for what could be a $100 million IPO. Lyft will list on the NASDAQ exchange using the ticker symbol LYFT. It's IPO could come as soon as early April.

Lyft said in the filing that it's aim is to "improve people's lives with the best transportation" and it "started a moment to revolutionize transportation" when it launched it's ride-sharing service in 2012.

When private companies go public it gives people a chance to learn more about previously undisclosed internal workings. In its filing Lyft said it served 30.7 million riders in the US and Canada in 2018 and that it had 1.9 million drivers last year. It also handled more than 1 billion rides.

As far as financials go, the company said it garnered $2.2 billion in sales in 2018 on $8.1 billion in bookings, showing year-over-year growth of 103 percent in sales and 76 percent in bookings. However, it also lost $911.3 million in 2018, up from a net loss of $682.8 million in 2016 and $688.3 million in 2017.

The company said it's going after the $1.2 trillion that US consumers spend on personal transportation every year. "On a per household basis, the average annual spend on transportation is over $9,500, with the substantial majority spent on car ownership and operation. Yet, the average car is utilized only five percent of the time and remains parked and unused the other 95 percent."

The company said its service is now available to 95 percent of the US population. It also said that last year, "almost half of our riders reported that they use their cars less because of Lyft, and 22 percent reported that owning a car has become less important" to them.

