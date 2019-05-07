Lyft posts big loss in first quarter as a publicly traded company

Lyft

Lyft's first month on the stock market has been a bumpy ride.

Everything looked good when the ride-hailing service's co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer rang the opening bell on the Nasdaq Stock Market on March 29 to celebrate the company's first day as a publicly traded company. Shares rose 8.7% to close at $78.29. Shareholders rejoiced.

Lyft was seen as the little engine that could: the small, friendly, ride-hailing unicorn that beat the larger, shinier and richer Uber to the stock market.

It's been a downhill slide ever since. Shares have tanked and two sets of stockholders have sued the company for misrepresenting the strength of its business. Over the past month, Lyft's shares have fallen about 24%.

On Tuesday, Lyft offered more bad news in its earnings for the quarter ended March. The company racked up a worse-than-expected loss of $9.02 per share, up far more than the $1.81 forecast by analysts surveyed by Yahoo. Revenue totaled $776 million, better than the $739.48 million analysts had forecast.

Shares fell 3.93% in after-hours trading to $57.01.

Analysts offered a number of explanations for Lyft's lackluster stock performance. Uber's IPO, expected Friday, will give investors in ride-hailing businesses a choice. Those two pesky lawsuits aren't helping public perception of the company. And, perhaps most importantly, there's the hard-to-escape fact that Lyft has never been profitable and may never be.

In its S-1 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Lyft acknowledged it has a "history of net losses" and cautioned "we may not be able to achieve or maintain profitability in the future." In 2018, for example, it garnered $2.2 billion in revenue on $8.1 billion in bookings, but it also posted a net loss of $911.3 million.

"This will be one of the first tests of Lyft as a public company," said Reena Aggarwal, professor at Georgetown's McDonough School of Business. "Eventually revenue growth has to transform into profits."