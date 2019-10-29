Lyft

Lyft on Tuesday unveiled a new membership plan: Lyft Pink. The ride-hailing company said the plan, which costs $19.99 a month, is ideal for people who take three or more rides a week.

Lyft Pink offers a 15% savings on all car rides, complimentary bike and scooter rides, priority airport pickup, and surprise offers and upgrades, the company said. Lyft said it'll also relax cancellations and waive lost-and-found fees for members.

The plan is available in the US only for now. Lyft opened up a waiting list on Monday and said membership will roll out until it's fully available nationwide later this year.

"We recently redesigned the Lyft app to put all of your transportation options front and center," said Katie Dill, Lyft's vice president of design, in a release. "Now with Lyft Pink, you can choose from all the options at a great price and receive benefits that make your journey even better."

Lyft Pink comes just over a year after the company's All-Access Plan debuted. All-Access offered members 30 rides a month for $299. Rides were capped at a $15 value, with members paying the difference for rides that went over.

Lyft, which debuted on Wall Street earlier this year, is facing lawsuits over allegations of sexual assaults across the US. The company is accused of not doing enough to protect riders from sexual assault, kidnapping and rape. A 2018 investigation by CNN found that more than 120 Uber and Lyft drivers had been accused of sexually assaulting or abusing passengers in the four years prior to the investigation.

