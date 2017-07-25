Lyft partners with Taco Bell for the perfect munchie pit stop

Lyft

Lyft is partnering with Taco Bell to add a feature that allows riders to stop at a drive-thru with newfound ease, the ride-hailing company announced Tuesday.

The app's new Taco Mode lets you stop at a nearby Taco Bell midride for those munchies, and promises each use comes with a free Doritos Locos Taco.

That's right kids, turnt backseat tacos are on the horizon.

This is not the first stoner-friendly experiment from Lyft: On 4/20 it wrapped 17 Colorado cars in green to promote safe transportation so people wouldn't drive under the influence. What's next, joints in the glovebox in legal states?

Bad news is while Taco Mode will debut this weekend, July 27-30, it's as a limited release in Orange County, California. Good news is the feature will eventually go live nationwide in 2018.