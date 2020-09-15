Lyft offers half-price rides to the polls on election day

Angela Lang/CNET

Elections 2020

Lyft is joining the effort to make it easier to get to the polls this November. On Election Day, you can get 50% off a ride booked through the ride-sharing app with the code "2020VOTE." Note that the discount only includes a single ride and it caps at $10 off the total -- so it might not be easier to get home after you're done voting.

Lyft offered something similar for the 2018 midterms, but this time the discount includes renting bikes and scooters in select cities.

The ride-sharing company also announced that it's partnering with nonprofit organizations through the LyftUp program to offer more free and discounted rides to communities with limited access to affordable transportation.

Uber, Lyft's main competitor, made a similar announcement on Monday. Uber's program includes assistance with voter registration through the Uber app and the possibility of free pizza delivered to you in a voting line through Uber Eats. Uber has discounted rides on election day as well, but didn't offer specifics on the deal.