Lyft launches Ditch Your Car with credits for free transport alternatives

Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images

Lyft has challenged more people to give up their cars by expanding its Ditch Your Car program.

The ride-hailing company announced the expansion in a Wednesday blog post, giving people until the end of September to sign up.

If you offer to give up your car between Oct. 8 and Nov. 6, you could get credit for Lyft Shared, Zipcar, local transit or a bike-sharing program. The transportation amounts and amount of credit depend on your city.

The program is running in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Jersey City, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Orange County, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Richmond, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa, Toronto and Washington DC.

Now playing: Watch this: Lyft offers free rides in its self-driving cars

"We are on the brink of a massive shift in personal transportation, moving away from ownership and into transportation as a service," said John Zimmer, Lyft's co-founder and president. "Ditch Your Car is an extension of the mission we've been committed to for over a decade."

Lyft ran a similar program in Chicago in August, offering the first 100 people to sign up $550 in rideshare credits.

On Wednesday, Lyft announced that it was teaming up with Ford, Uber and SharedStreets to find ways to make the city streets safer, smarter and more efficient. Last week, the company celebrated its 1 billionth ride by revealing that its longest ever journey was a 639-mile drive from Colorado to Iowa.

SeatGeek, Lyft want to take the hassle out of going to concerts.

Ford, Uber, Lyft and others band together to smarten up our streets.