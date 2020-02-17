Lyft is offering free rides for 2020 primary and election voters

Lyft

Elections 2020

This election season Lyft wants to make sure everyone has a chance to get to the polls.

As part of its LyftUp initiative, this year the ride share service is providing voters with free and discounted rides to the polls throughout the entire primary calendar and the general election. This is an expansion of Lyft's previous 2018 program.

"Every citizen who wants to exercise their fundamental right to vote should have reliable, affordable access to the polls -- regardless of income, age, ZIP code, or political affiliation," Lyft said in a statement. "Yet in the last presidential election, it's estimated that more than 15 million eligible voters didn't go to the polls in large part because they lacked a way to get there."

Lyft's free and discounted poll rides began with the Iowa Caucus on Feb. 3 and will continue during all primaries and caucuses leading up to the general election.

Nonprofit organizations League of Women Voters, National Federation of the Blind, Student Veterans of America, National Urban League, and Voto Latino Foundation are working with Lyft to distribute rides directly to people in their networks whom they determine are most in need of transportation to the polls.

