Lyft's IPO could reportedly come as soon as March

Lyft

Both Uber and Lyft filed paperwork for their initial public offerings on the same day in December. But now, it appears Lyft is trying to pull ahead of its rival and hit the stock exchange first.

The ride-hailing company is reportedly planning its IPO for the end of March, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the matter. Lyft is said to be listing its shares on Nasdaq.

Lyft is the smaller of the two ride-hailing companies and analysts say it behooves Lyft to go public first, so as not to be eclipsed by Uber.

While the two companies offer the same service, hailing a ride with a smartphone app, it's expected each one will point potential investors to different aspects of their businesses. Uber will reportedly showcase itself as a global company with diverse features such as food delivery and flying cars. Lyft, with services only in the US and Canada, is said to be focusing on being a stable company that hasn't experienced the same kind of turmoil as Uber.

Lyft is reportedly expecting to be valued somewhere between $20 billion and $25 billion when it goes public, according to Reuters. When Uber IPOs its valuation is estimated to be as high as $120 billion, but it still needs several more weeks to prepare to go public, Reuters said.

Both Lyft and Uber declined to comment.