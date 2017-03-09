Lyft adds 10 new US spots, quickly reaches 2017 goal of 100

Lyft

For Lyft, 100 is the magic number.

The ride-hailing service is expanding to 10 more locations in the US, including some college towns in Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, as well as throughout Maine, the company said Thursday.

This means Lyft has already reached its 2017 year-end goal of adding more than 100 locales in less than three months, bringing its overall total to 300.

"This puts us nine months ahead of schedule in our rapid growth plan," Jaime Raczka, Lyft's head of early-stage markets and expansion, said in a statement.

The announcement comes about two weeks after Lyft said it would be growing to 54 locations, it's largest expansion to date.

Lyft's announcements of new locations also comes as rival Uber continues a downward spiral. The company facing sexual harassment allegations, claims of a vicious company culture, a key execuitive resigning and CEO Travis Kalanick admitting he needs to "grow up" after a video went viral showing him in a heated exchange with an Uber driver about decreasing fares and low pay.

On Tuesday, Kalanick said he's looking for a chief operating officer to help run Uber.

Lyft, however, still remains second to Uber, which is in more than 450 cities worldwide.

Lyft riders can now get a lift in Gainesville and Tallahassee, Florida; Lawton and Stillwater, Oklahoma; El Paso, Beaumont, Waco, Kileen and McAllen, Texas as well as greater Maine.