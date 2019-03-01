Lyft files for IPO, says it 'represents freedom at your fingertips'

Lyft

Lyft is the first US ride-hailing company to be heading to the stock market.

Filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday for its initial public offering, Lyft said it plans to "revolutionize transportation" and be the "defining brand of our generation."

It's unclear what the pricing of Lyft's shares will be when it finally does go public. But it's estimated the company will come in at a valuation of as much as $25 billion. Listing on the Nasdaq and using the ticker symbol LYFT, the IPO could arrive as soon as April.

"We believe that our brand represents freedom at your fingertips: freedom from the stresses of car ownership and freedom to do and see more," Lyft wrote in the filing. "We believe that cities should be built for people, not cars."

The move puts Lyft ahead of its rival Uber in the race to Wall Street. Uber's CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, has publicly said the company is focusing on going public in the second half of 2019, but it's looking like that timeline may be flexible. Uber submitted paperwork to the SEC for an IPO in early December.

While Uber and Lyft offer the same service, hailing a ride with a smartphone app, it's expected each company will point potential investors to different aspects of its business. Uber will reportedly showcase itself as a global company with diverse features such as food delivery and flying cars. Lyft, much smaller, with services only in the US and Canada, is focusing on being a stable company that hasn't experienced the same kind of turmoil as Uber.

That optimistic outlook is front and center in Lyft's SEC filing. We combed through the 220-page IPO filing for all the interesting tidbits. Here's the breakdown:

What is Lyft? First and foremost, Lyft is a ride-hailing service that created an app where passengers can push a button to hail a ride. But, according to Lyft's filing it's much more: "We are laser-focused on revolutionizing transportation." Lyft was incorporated in 2007 under the moniker Bounder Web, and then changed its name to Zimride in 2008. It officially morphed into Lyft as we know it in 2012. Since then it's launched several initiatives outside of the ride-hailing space, like carpool rides, bikes and scooters for rent, and self-driving cars.

The "defining brand of our generation"? Lyft said it aims to build the "defining brand of our generation." To do this it'll promote a company culture based on core values, like "authenticity, empathy and support for others," as well as a commitment to social responsibility. "We believe that our brand represents freedom at your fingertips," Lyft wrote.

LYFT. Lyft will list on the Nasdaq using the ticker symbol LYFT. It's not clear yet how Lyft's pricing will work out, but it's been estimated that the company will be valued somewhere between $20 billion and $25 billion. Its latest valuation came in at $15 billion during its last funding round in 2018. Its IPO could come as soon as early April.

The money. As far as financials go, the company said it garnered $2.2 billion in sales in 2018 on $8.1 billion in bookings, showing year-over-year growth of 103 percent in sales and 76 percent in bookings.

Not so fast. What about money loss? Lyft lost $911.3 million in 2018, up from a net loss of $682.8 million in 2016 and $688.3 million in 2017.

Where you can catch a Lyft. Lyft is only in the US and a few cities in Canada, for now. That said, the company has a far reach across the US with its service reportedly in more than 300 markets, covering 95 percent of the population.

Riders. Lyft said it handled more than 1 billion rides in 2018. Broken down, it said it served 30.7 million riders in the US and Canada last year. "Almost half of our riders reported that they use their cars less because of Lyft, and 22 percent reported that owning a car has become less important" to them, the company said. It added that its active riders increased by 47 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

Drivers. Lyft's service hinges on its contract drivers. It said more than 1.9 billion people drove for the company last year. Since it launched in 2012, Lyft said it's paid drivers a total of $10 billion in earnings.

Drivers get a piece of the pie. As a bonus for drivers in good standing, who've completed at least 10,000 rides as of the end of this month, Lyft said it'd pay drivers as much as $10,000. That money could be used to buy shares in the company at the IPO price, Lyft said.

Lyft goals. The company said it's going after the $1.2 trillion that US consumers spend on personal transportation every year. "On a per household basis, the average annual spend on transportation is over $9,500, with the substantial majority spent on car ownership and operation. Yet, the average car is utilized only 5 percent of the time and remains parked and unused the other 95 percent."

Wait, ski racks? Passengers can request cars that accommodate wheelchairs and car seats in several cities where Lyft operates, but in a few "select" markets people can also ask for a car with a ski or snowboard rack.

Let's talk self-driving cars. Lyft is building its own autonomous vehicle system at an engineering center it calls Level 5. In the filing, the company said its goal is to ensure "access to affordable and reliable autonomous technology." Since January 2018, Lyft said it's given 35,000 rides in autonomous vehicles accompanied by a safety driver.

So much data. Lyft has conducted more than 1 billion rides and it's collected data from those rides along the way. So what's it doing with that data? Using it to "inform our machine learning algorithms and data science engines."

Partnerships. To spread its reach into cities, Lyft said it created relationships with more than 10,000 organizations, cities and municipalities to facilitate rides for their employees, customers and constituents. It also created exclusive marketing partnerships with brands like Delta Air Lines.

