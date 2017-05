Mike Coppola

The next time you take a Lyft, you could be tossing some extra miles into your Delta SkyMiles account.

Delta Airlines will give you one mile for every dollar you spend with Lyft, the ride-hailing service said in a blog post Wednesday.

There's no cap on the amount of miles you can earn, and with the launch of the partnership you can earn three miles per dollar if you're riding to or from an airport.