Lyft

Lyft has confirmed that it's getting into two-wheeled vehicles. The ride-hailing company confirmed Monday that it's acquired the bikesharing company Motivate.

While Motivate isn't a household name, its docking bicycle networks are already in major cities across the US. It runs Ford GoBike in San Francisco and Citi Bike in New York City.

"Lyft and Motivate have both been committed for years to the same goal of reducing the need for personal car ownership by providing reliable and affordable ways to move around our cities," said John Zimmer, Lyft co-founder and president. "Bringing together Lyft and Motivate will accelerate our collaboration with cities and deliver even better experiences to our passengers and riders."

This story is developing...

