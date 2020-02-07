Luxury food gifts for a Valentine with expensive tastes

Looking for the best luxury food and drink gifts for Valentine's Day 2020? You're in luck, because we've rounded up a droolworthy collection.

So show your girlfriend or boyfriend or whoever's important in your life how much they really mean to you in a love language that pretty much everyone understands: expensive food. From fresh truffles to lobster mac, below you'll find the perfect, and perhaps most indulgent, Valentine's Day gift ideas for someone special and maybe yourself.

The best part? You can order all of these stylish treats online now and save yourself from the last-minute Valentine's Day gift-buying panic that will surely overcome the ill-prepared. Because let's face it -- a teddy bear from the mall or a cheap box of chocolate-covered strawberries won't cut it for the foodie in your life this year.

Armand de Brignac A bottle of Champagne is de rigueur for the occasion, but if you want to splurge, a bottle of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades will set you back about $300 and (according to experts) be worth every penny. It receives high scores across the board, and it comes in a golden bottle to boot. Would you expect any less from a label that's owned by Jay-Z? This is probably what Beyoncé's drinking on Valentine's Day -- and maybe Reese Witherspoon too.

Murray's Cheese Want to avoid Feb. 14th restaurant chaos? This cheese collection comes with everything you need for a romantic indoor picnic: three types of artisanal cheese; Castelvetrano olives; sour cherry spread; olive oil flatbread kissed with gray sea salt and chocolate-covered almonds for dessert. Designed to pair perfectly with Champagne (see above), just add a bottle of bubbly and a blanket.

Lobel's Wear your heart on your, um, grill this year with a 20-ounce USDA Prime steak that's been dry-aged and butchered by one of the best names in the business. It's a beautiful cut and a tender way (literally, this meat is pretty tender) to show how you're feeling toward your boo. A rib steak option is also available; either way, each steak feeds two.

Stonewall Kitchen Stuffy Valentine's Day dinners are overrated. Instead, do a delicious breakfast in bed, and take it to the next level with fluffy pancakes, real maple syrup, jams, coffee and -- we said next level and meant it -- cinnamon bun mix. They're all included in this genius Nantucket-style basket.

Sur La Table Go big with a sampling of the fanciest fish eggs around. This caviar gift set contains 1.75-ounce tins of Imperial Kaluga, Imperial Ossetra and Russian Ossetra caviar; 16 blinis; 7.5 ounces of creme fraiche and three mother-of-pearl spoons.

Food52 We don't need to tell you what to do here, but just in case: Shave a few small slices of this delicacy (flown in from France twice each week) over a just-from-the-oven pizza, on top of pasta or even across your morning scramble. You're paying by the ounce, and it's worth it if you're a true winter truffle fan.

Goldbelly The meat lovers in your life will lose their minds over the luxe selections in this pack of some of the most coveted cuts in the world (approximately 13 ounces each), all from renowned Japanese farms and ranches. Each cut is from a particular region that affects its taste and texture: Chateau Uenae Hokkaido Strip; Omi Ribeye; Bushugyu Ribeye and Miyazaki-Ozaki Strip.

Jacques Torres Most New Yorkers already know that James Beard award-winning pastry chef Jacques Torres makes a mean chocolate chip cookie, the kind that causes around-the-block lines. But now you can order up to a dozen of his perfectly thin and chewy specialties -- mixed with his 60% dark chocolate baking discs -- for your sweetie, no matter where you are.

Goldbelly OK, so technically this 5-pound tray serves a dozen people, but we won't judge if you and your honey heat the whole thing up and use your forks to eat the award-winning mascarpone-cheddar mixture right from the dish. Love means never having to explain your over-the-top obsession with everything lobster.

Mouth If your sweetheart's loyalties are divided between chocolate and booze, give them both in this "drunk in love" gift box of five intoxicating treats: a chocolate whiskey truffle bar, a rum dark chocolate bar, chocolate hazelnut whiskey sandwich cookies (which are phenomenal), a dark chocolate cabernet sea salt bar and single-malt scotch caramels.

This story was written by Julie Vadnal for Chowhound.