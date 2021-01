Enlarge Image Tamara Arranz Ramos/Netflix

You've binged Lupin. And if you're desperate for more sexy Euro-crime high jinks, then have we got a a treat for you: Money Heist.

Following the Professor and his sultry band of thieves, Money Heist is packed with action, twists and sexual tension. It's sort of Ocean's Eleven meets Killing Eve, and even lets you brush up on your Spanish. Best of all, the fourth season premiered in April, so you have lots of episodes to work through. Here's why you should be watching.

It'll keep you hooked

The first two seasons tell the tale of El Profesor (Álvaro Morte), a brilliant and nerdily attractive introvert who rounds up a team of extremely good-looking misfits to steal billions from the Royal Mint in Madrid. All while Inspector Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituño) tries to catch them. Oh, and there's a lot of chemistry between the cops and the robbers.

44 million people can't be wrong

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel in its original Spanish title) won the Best Drama Series International Emmy in 2018. It's Netflix's most watched non-English series, with 44 million households streaming the third season in the first four weeks of release.

This show is addictive and the kind of fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled entertainment that can numb half your brain while you watch it and that'll keep you hooked devouring episode after episode (something that in times of coronavirus lockdowns and pandemics is a good thing).

There's a sexy band of thieves

Pretty much every criminal in this story oozes charisma. They look good in red overalls. Plus, they're named after cities around the world, so maybe your hometown will get a shout-out.

There's the hot-blooded Tokio (Úrsula Corberó), who always says what's on her mind. The conceited Berlín (Pedro Alonso), a gentleman thief and robbery mastermind with an ego to match -- yet you might end up warming to him. Nairobi (Alba Flores) is all organizational skills and motivation, while the big-hearted Denver (Jaime Lorente) might not seem the brightest but he'll charm you anyway. And then there's the hacker, Río (Miguel Herrán), who can't help falling for Tokio even though personal relationships are expressly prohibited by El Professor.

You'll learn some Spanish

And not just any kind. These Spaniards speak with the kind of sharp slang and poetic flourishes you can learn only on the streets.

Opt for the subtitles even if you're proficient in Spanish. It's the only way to catch all the dirty talk, innuendos, metaphors and banter used and abused especially but not exclusively by Denver and Nairobi. Also, these characters are going to make you laugh.

Stephen King is a big fan and insists the show is getting better

The writer and pop culture enthusiast has been very vocal about his predilection for Money Heist and he even got some love from the show's team last season and has his city moniker: Boston.

Remember MONEY HEIST, on Netflix? Cool, right? The guys sent me some swag. In Season 2, I'll be rooting for Boston...and for my masked accomplice, the Thing of Evil. pic.twitter.com/wbVaFGl7lv — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 23, 2019

He also tweeted about the third season of the show topping the first one. And if you're not going to listen to me, well...