Luke Skywalker finally makes it to Tosche Station (or at least Mark Hamill does)

Lucasfilm

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill finally made one of Luke Skywalker's most famous unfulfilled desires from A New Hope into a reality.

In an altered photo posted on his social media Monday, Hamill shows himself happily visiting Tosche Station. The location is actually a Mobil gas station with the word "Mobil" replaced with "Tosche." And yes, Hamill is also holding a large, red power converter.

"I can finally cross this off my 'to-do' list," Hamill tweeted. "#BetterLateThanNever."

I can finally cross this off my "to-do" list.#BetterLateThanNever pic.twitter.com/3rmfEiA3tv — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 28, 2020

In the original 1977 movie Star Wars: A New Hope, Luke's Uncle Owen has just purchased the two droids C-3PO and R2-D2 to help him out around the moisture farm, and he asks Luke to take them to get cleaned up in the garage before he comes to dinner.

Famously, Luke whines back with the response, "But I was going into Tosche Station to pick up some power converters."

Uncle Owen responds, "You can waste time with your friends after your chores are done."

As we all know, that never happened. Artoo runs (rolls) off to find Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Luke catches up with the droid and finds out all about his destiny as a Jedi. Tosche Station will have to wait.

Tosche Station was supposed to appear in the movie but was cut. Fans can see the deleted scene with Luke Skywalker at Tosche station telling his friends about a space battle he saw above the planet in the special features section of the Star Wars original trilogy Blu-ray release.