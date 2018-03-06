Step up. I am Harlem and Harlem is me. pic.twitter.com/nCgSY2EK4n — Luke Cage (@LukeCage) March 6, 2018

The man who got his powers from a cell regeneration experiment gone wrong is back for season 2. Marvel's "Luke Cage" will again fight crime in New York as a hero for hire.

The news comes as another Marvel show, "Jessica Jones," returns this Thursday. As we know from MCU canon, the two are romantically involved. Does this mean we'll see more of Jessica Jones in the new season of "Luke Cage"? We'll have to wait until June to find out.

Luke Cage returns to Netflix on June 22.