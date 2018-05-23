Luke Cage gets a hard time in Harlem in season 2 clip

Luke Cage may be immune from bullets, but words can still hurt.

Netflix released a clip Wednesday from season 2 of Marvel's Luke Cage and it shows how Harlem's expectations for its hero are weighing on Cage (Mike Colter).

The clip follows Cage as he walks through the streets of Harlem fielding concerns about police treatment and the new villain Bushmaster, who beat him up in the season 2 trailer. He tells a young girl he'll put a stop to all of this, but she retorts, "No you ain't. You ain't no better than the damn cops."

The Netflix synopsis for season 2 reads, "After clearing his name, Luke Cage has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can't save."

Cage will have to confront his own vulnerability and carry the hopes of Harlem in season 2. The series returns to Netflix on June 22.