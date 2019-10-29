Luigi's Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch is frighteningly cheap right now

Nintendo

Thursday is Halloween, but you don't have to wait that long to start eating the candy you've been stockpiling for trick-or-treaters. Nor do you have to wait to explore a spooky mansion with everyone's favorite Mario Brother, Luigi. That's because, while it's not being released until Halloween, you can buy Luigi's Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch for $49.99 right now. To get that deal, you need to be logged into Rakuten and apply the coupon code DS9 at checkout. This looks like a great deal, since everywhere else seems to be offering the game for the $60 list price, and not a penny cheaper.

If you're interested in snagging the game for $10 off, you've got until just before the stroke of midnight Wednesday night to place your order; as the witching hour begins Thursday morning, the $10 discount evaporates like wraiths in the pale moonlight.

If we've done our math right, Luigi's Mansion 3 marks the first time Luigi has ghostbusted since 2013's Dark Moon for the Nintendo 3DS, and early looks at the game suggest it's every bit as charming and endearing as the original Luigi's Mansion for the GameCube in 2001. It has already racked up a metascore of 86 over at Metacritic. Want to know more? Check out what CNET's Scott Stein had to say in his hands-on Luigi's Mansion 3 review. Happy haunting.

Read more: The best Nintendo Switch games

Now playing: Watch this: 9 games we want to see on Nintendo Switch