Lucasfilm has 'no plans' for CGI Carrie Fisher in new Star Wars movies

Lucasfilm has issued a statement Friday regarding rumors that General or Princess Leia will be digitized in the future Star Wars movies following the death of actress Carrie Fisher.

"We don't normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa," the studio said in a statement.

"Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family," the statement continues. "She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars."

The statement was released most likely in response to reports that Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy is currently in talks with Star Wars Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow as well as the Fisher estate on how to move forward regarding the late actress's role as Leia.

Fisher had already completed filming her role as Leia in Star Wars Episode VIII and was planning to continue her character's portrayal in Star Wars Episode IX before her untimely death from complications of a heart attack on Dec. 27, 2016.

Spoilers for "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and the potential future of the Star Wars saga follow.

Princess Leia had already been digitally re-created via CGI technology in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" as a much younger version of herself. The movie also featured a CGI version of the late actor Peter Cushing's Grand Moff Tarkin.

Leia was to have been a bigger part of Episode IX than VIII, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"Star Wars Episode VIII," directed by Rian Johnson, will hit theaters on December 15, 2017.

