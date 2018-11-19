Lowes Black Friday 2018 deals: $25 Google Home Mini bundle, $70 off Nest products coming soon

Lowe's

Black Friday is just days away, and the anticipation is building. While some retailers like Best Buy, Target and Costco already have sales ongoing, other retailers are following a more traditional schedule. That includes Lowe's, which has a handful of discounts on an array of smart home gear from Google, Nest and Ring with sales that start online on Thursday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day).

This is Lowe's -- so there's an abundance of power tools, appliances and holiday decor on sale. But there are also smart home goodies including indoor and outdoor cameras, thermostats, lightbulbs and doorbells. The whole collection of Black Friday deals has now been posted at Lowes.com.

Note that:

Deals and prices have been verified as of Monday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. PT. (Lowe's has some deals available now, but none of the ones we've highlighted below are available yet.)



CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.



Lowe's, like most other retailers, will close its stores on Thanksgiving and open the next morning at 6 a.m. local time. But if you want to prep your list ahead of time, here are the best deals we've found so far in Lowe's Black Friday sale.

Google Home Hub for $99 ($50 off) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Just like Target, Lowe's has slashed $50 off the price of Google's brand new Home Hub, which is likely to be a Black Friday staple this year. At $100, the Hub is a solid value, combining the functionality of a voice-controlled smart speaker like the original Google Home with a touchscreen you can use to look at pictures, watch videos, browse recipes, control your smart home and more. Offer good Nov. 22-26. $99.00 at Lowe's Read the CNET review

Nest Cam IQ Outdoor for $149 ($50 off) We like everything about the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor camera, which sends fast motion and person alerts and supports Alexa and Google Assistant. But we don't love the high price. Lowe's deal makes it much more attractive. Offer good Nov. 22-28. $149.00 at Lowe's Read the CNET review

Nest Cam Indoor for $129 ($70 off) The Nest Cam has a lot going for it: 1080p video, a magnetic base and pivoting stand and a terrific app. If you're looking for a high-res streaming video camera, Lowe's $70 discount makes it virtually unbeatable. Offer good Nov. 22-28. $129.00 at Lowe's Read the CNET review

Nest Learning Thermostat (third-gen) for $179 ($70 off) With support for Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands, the Nest delivers impressive performance and ease-of-use through its smartly designed app. And discounted to $179, the Nest is a superior value to any competitor. Offer good Nov. 22-28. $179.00 at Lowe's Read the CNET review

Nest Hello Doorbell for $179 ($70 off) This is the smartest video doorbell available today -- especially if you're already investing in a Google or Nest smart home. We don't expect it to be priced any lower than this in 2018. Offer good Nov. 22-28. $179.00 at Lowe's Read the CNET review

Ring Floodlight Cam for $199 ($50 off) Until it adds support for a wider array of smart-home partners, the Ring Floodlight Cam won't be perfect. But with advanced motion detection and alerting capabilities, it will effectively help you keep an eye on the perimeter of your home. Offer good Nov. 22-25. $199.00 at Lowe's Read the CNET review

Google Home Mini and GE Smart Bulb bundle for $25 ($30) GE's smart bulb automatically syncs with Google Home Mini's Assistant, giving you immediate voice-control access to a battery of smart home features. Lowe's no-brainer bundle includes a Google Mini home speaker -- usually $50 on its own -- and the smart bulb for $25. $25.00 at Lowe's Read the CNET review

Beyond the smart home deals highlighted above, Lowe's has a number of other promotions running through Nov. 29. Ongoing promotions include:

Up to 40 percent off select appliances

Buy two or more select major appliances at $396 or more and receive up to $600 Lowe's gift card via rebate (valid in store only)

Get select Samsung French Door Refrigerators for $999

This story was originally posted Nov. 8 at 6 a.m. PT.

Black Friday 2018 deals in each category



Black Friday 2018 deals for specific devices

Black Friday 2018 deals by store

Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage