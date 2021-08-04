Louis CK announces comeback tour following sexual misconduct claims

Getty Images

Comedian Louis CK has announced a big US comeback tour with more than 50 shows in 30 cities, Deadline reported earlier Wednesday. The tour starts Aug. 13 at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theatre in New York City, and wraps up Dec. 11 at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston, according to CK's website. European dates will follow in 2022. It's the first major tour the comedian is making since he admitted to sexual misconduct allegations raised by several women in 2017.

The comedian reportedly sent an email to fans in which he acknowledged the threat of COVID-19, but plans to "to do every show we can do," according to Deadline. "I'm really looking forward to seeing your faces as I tell some rather impolite jokes and stories."

CK was one of many people called out for inappropriate behavior as the #MeToo movement gained steam following sexual misconduct allegations against former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was ultimately charged with rape and several counts of sexual abuse. That incident set off a movement in which many women finally felt free to speak up about abuses they'd endured.

CK largely stepped out of the public eye after the misconduct allegations made against him, and has only made a few stand-up appearances since in cities like New York and Dayton, Ohio, Deadline notes. He'd also planned a tour in 2020 that was canceled due to the pandemic.

CK didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.