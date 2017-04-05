Trump is a very specific sort of liar, says Louis C.K.

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

There are those who believe the president can be even more economical with the truth than he is with government appointments.

Louis C.K. believes Donald Trump is in a very specific category of truth-economizers.

Appearing on Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" on Tuesday (on CBS, which owns CNET), the comedian first admitted he regrets emailing his fans last year and calling the president "an insane bigot" and "Hitler."

To be clear, he doesn't take the words back. He merely wishes they hadn't been so widely disseminated.

Now Louis has changed his mind about Trump. "He's not as profound as I thought he was," he told Colbert. "I thought he was some new kind of evil, but he's just a lying sack of--" and here the "Late Show" bleeped and blurred Mr. C.K. I presume the word was "shit."

He continued by explaining the quasi-scientific distinctions between various sorts of liars. There are those who do it just once, or once in a while. Then there are those for whom lying is a real problem, something they just can't stop.

Trump's category, said Louis, is different. "He likes it. He goes, 'Heh-heh, wasn't even true!'"

At heart, Trump is -- for Louis -- "a gross, crook, dirty, rotten, lying sack of [bleep]."

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Louis said his position was neither courageous, nor even political. He questioned, though, anything that's publicly declared about the president.

"I don't think his name is Donald Trump," he said.

