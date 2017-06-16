LA shines the bat signal to say goodbye, old chum

1:09 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Before the people of Gotham called on Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale or Ben Affleck for growly, rubber-nippled, pointy-eared salvation, there was Adam West. Adam West, disposing of bombs, dancing and making huge starbursts that said thinks like ZONK! when he punched people.

Tonight, the city of LA was lit up in tribute to Adam West, who passed away at the age of 88 on June 10. The iconic bat signal was splayed across the LA City Hall tower at 9 p.m. PT.

Special guests turned out to remember the actor best known for his role as the Caped Crusader, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Charlie Beck, as well as the '60s Batman series Robin, Burt Ward and Catwoman, Julie Newmar.

Amidst original Batmobiles and a crowd that numbered in the hundreds (many of whom were in costume), Mayor Garcetti flipped the switch to light up the Bat Signal. Over the cheering crowd, you could hear the sounds of cars around the city honking their horns.

Around the world, Twitter followed along with the #BrightKnight hashtag. West's relatives are also requesting that any donations be made to the Adam West Memorial Fund for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, which supports children with cancer and their families.