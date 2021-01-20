Netflix 200 million subscribers COVID-19 vaccine Best Buy sale Missing stimulus check Biden inauguration: How to watch Parler is back online Track your stimulus check

Lorex launches a 2K video doorbell with person detection

The Lorex Wired Video Doorbell streams in 2K.

2k-doorbell-lifestyle-image
Lorex

Lorex has a new device for the smart home -- the 2K QHD Wired Video Doorbell with Person Detection (model number B451AJD-E). As its very long product name suggests, this doorbell has 2K resolution and sends person alerts to differentiate between people and other motion activity. 

Read more: The era of the $200 security camera is over

Here's an overview of the features offered on the Lorex 2K QHD Wired Video Doorbell:

  • Hardwired
  • 2560x1920 resolution
  • 164-degree field of view
  • 4:3 aspect ratio 
  • Person alerts
  • Pre-recorded responses
  • Option to customize responses
  • Two-way audio to speak directly with visitors 
  • Integrated LED nightlight, can either turn on/off on a set schedule, or whenever motion is detected
  • Local storage with included 32GB microSD card (doorbell supports up to 256GB)
  • Compatible with the Lorex Fusion line of products 
  • Supports Alexa and Google Assistant

The new Lorex doorbell seems expensive at a glance, given that the market has seen a shift in recent years to more affordable smart home security devices. Then again, the $30 Wyze Video Doorbell -- by far the cheapest model I've reviewed -- didn't hold up to its pricier competition. And I haven't come across any 2K doorbells that cost less than $100 (yet). 

The Lorex 2K QHD Wired Video Doorbell with Person Detection is available now for $180; a 1080p version is also available for $100. 

