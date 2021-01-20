Lorex launches a 2K video doorbell with person detection

Lorex

Lorex has a new device for the smart home -- the 2K QHD Wired Video Doorbell with Person Detection (model number B451AJD-E). As its very long product name suggests, this doorbell has 2K resolution and sends person alerts to differentiate between people and other motion activity.

Here's an overview of the features offered on the Lorex 2K QHD Wired Video Doorbell:

Hardwired

2560x1920 resolution

164-degree field of view

4:3 aspect ratio

Person alerts

Pre-recorded responses

Option to customize responses

Two-way audio to speak directly with visitors

Integrated LED nightlight, can either turn on/off on a set schedule, or whenever motion is detected

Local storage with included 32GB microSD card (doorbell supports up to 256GB)

Compatible with the Lorex Fusion line of products

Supports Alexa and Google Assistant

The new Lorex doorbell seems expensive at a glance, given that the market has seen a shift in recent years to more affordable smart home security devices. Then again, the $30 Wyze Video Doorbell -- by far the cheapest model I've reviewed -- didn't hold up to its pricier competition. And I haven't come across any 2K doorbells that cost less than $100 (yet).

The Lorex 2K QHD Wired Video Doorbell with Person Detection is available now for $180; a 1080p version is also available for $100.