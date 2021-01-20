Lorex launches a 2K video doorbell with person detection

Lorex has a new device for the smart home -- the 2K QHD Wired Video Doorbell with Person Detection (model number B451AJD-E). As its very long product name suggests, this doorbell has 2K resolution and sends person alerts to differentiate between people and other motion activity.
Read more: The era of the $200 security camera is over
Here's an overview of the features offered on the Lorex 2K QHD Wired Video Doorbell:
- Hardwired
- 2560x1920 resolution
- 164-degree field of view
- 4:3 aspect ratio
- Person alerts
- Pre-recorded responses
- Option to customize responses
- Two-way audio to speak directly with visitors
- Integrated LED nightlight, can either turn on/off on a set schedule, or whenever motion is detected
- Local storage with included 32GB microSD card (doorbell supports up to 256GB)
- Compatible with the Lorex Fusion line of products
- Supports Alexa and Google Assistant
The new Lorex doorbell seems expensive at a glance, given that the market has seen a shift in recent years to more affordable smart home security devices. Then again, the $30 Wyze Video Doorbell -- by far the cheapest model I've reviewed -- didn't hold up to its pricier competition. And I haven't come across any 2K doorbells that cost less than $100 (yet).
The Lorex 2K QHD Wired Video Doorbell with Person Detection is available now for $180; a 1080p version is also available for $100.