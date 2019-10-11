Lord of the Rings Amazon show is looking to cast actors with missing teeth

Amazon

The characters of Middle-earth aren't exactly runway models, and that's a good thing. Two New Zealand talent agencies announced this week that they're casting actors for Amazon's upcoming Lord of the Rings prequel series -- and missing teeth are actually a plus.

Agencies Talento and BGT published similar casting calls on Facebook this week, looking for actors to take "background and featured performer roles." And you don't have to have a million-dollar smile to qualify.

"We are looking for a mix of people of all ages, genders/other from multiracial backgrounds with interesting character faces and (physicalities)," the Talento post read. The post went on to list just some of the descriptions the agency is looking for, citing "earthy, weathered, dark skin (tones), missing teeth, wonderful noses, etc. etc."

The agency is also interested in "bearded hairy biker men/woman/other," "lean, tall, androgynous looks," "beautiful, fair, fine-boned faces" and musicians. Height extremes are also a plus -- the site's looking for actors who are over 6 feet (182 cm) tall, especially those 6 feet 8 inches (203 cm) or taller, as well as people who are in the 4 feet 6 inch (137 cm) to 4 feet 11 inch (149 cm) range.

Only a very few facts have been revealed so far about the Lord of the Rings Amazon prequel series. We do know it takes place in author J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age of Middle-earth, so it won't share characters with the familiar faces of Peter Jackson's popular 2001-2003 movie series based on Tolkien's trilogy of books.

The Talento casting announcement notes that filming for the series will begin in 2020.