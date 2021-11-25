Londontown USA Black Friday sale: Get 30% off everything right now

Londontown USA

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Have you been looking for a reliable nail care brand that is free of parabens, mineral oil, sulfates and other unwanted ingredients? Then look into Londontown USA, a nail care line that is both quick-drying and enjoyable to use. This on the site, including hand care, body care and more using the offer code BFSALE.

I only tested this brand's nail care, namely the and the , but both were easy to apply and smelled pleasant. The Rose Gold peel dried and came off in the same manner as Elmer's glue does (if that helps), and it did make my hands softer and less dry. It's unknown if these two items will hold up over time, but I have no plans to stop using them because it's fun to do especially with other people. This would be a great peel and hand cream for children and adults to try together.

After using the peel and nail cream, I tried Londontown USA's , , and . These products all functioned in the same way as any other polish. But it was the speed with which everything dried that struck me. Each layer took around 2-3 minutes to dry and I was good to go, and had fabulous nails to boot.

Try Londontown USA on for size if you enjoy nail polish and spoiling yourself or having a pampering session with friends and family.