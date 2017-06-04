Keep calm and carry a pint: London photo shows city's spirit

With all the devastating news coming out of Saturday's terrorist attacks in London, one photo shared on Twitter offered inspiration instead.

In a photo apparently taken from video footage aired on Sky News, people are shown being evacuated after the two terrorist attacks in England that left at least seven people dead. Some people are running, some are walking, but one man wearing a red shirt drew the attention of social media. He's evacuating, sure, apparently from a pub, but he hasn't gone alone -- he's taken his pint of beer along with him.

Man pictured fleeing London terror with pint still in hand https://t.co/WostxkpEW4 — The Independent (@Independent) June 4, 2017

The photo was seen by many on Twitter as a symbol of the indefatigable spirit of Londoners, famed for their "Keep calm and carry on" slogan from World War II. And the man's not alone -- though the screenshot is blurry from motion, it appears that other people in the shot took their drinks along too -- the woman next to him seems to be holding a bottle. As many pointed out, drink prices in this part of the city aren't cheap.

People fleeing #LondonBridge but the bloke on the right isn't spilling a drop. God Bless the Brits! pic.twitter.com/ceeaH0XxeX — Howard Mannella (@hmannella) June 3, 2017

It's London bridge ffs he's paid £5.50 for that pint — m i l l e r (@DrCMiller) June 4, 2017

British as children taught to run while balancing an egg on a wooden spoon... Gives us the skills required for times like this — Göönerjay (@Goonerjay86) June 4, 2017

Why ISIS will never win. Attack just taken place but fella on right refuses to spill his pint.



Nazis, IRA tried. Didn't win. #London pic.twitter.com/kwRlgNVM4Q — Pearly Queen (@londonlass666) June 4, 2017

This guys showing that no matter what you'll never get in the way of an Englishman and his pint #LondonAttacks pic.twitter.com/Q4i5lnkOVw — JamesT (@jamestonks167) June 4, 2017

If beer is left behind, the terrorists win. #NeverSurrender🍺 — Blonde Badger (@thismfsmh) June 4, 2017

Correct London response to terror attack: leg it, but take your pint with you. https://t.co/QqiA2DVECr — Damon Wake (@damonwake) June 4, 2017