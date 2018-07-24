SOPA Images

Uber's problems in London might not be over: The city's taxi drivers are looking into legal action.

The Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association said that its members are exploring the possibility of bringing a class action lawsuit against the ride-sharing company.

"We've been approached by a number of members to help them explore whether there would be grounds for a potential class action on behalf of all taxi drivers against Uber," Steve McNamara, the trady body's general secretary, said in a statement.

"We are in the very early stages of obtaining legal advice from leading law firm Mishcon de Reya on whether this is a possibility. We'll continue to do everything we can to support our members and taxi drivers across London by exploring every avenue to ensure they are treated fairly."

Uber declined to comment given the lack of information about the possible lawsuit at this point.

The company dodged a ban in the British capital in June, when a judge granted it a 15-month short-term license. This came after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber would start "building trust through our actions and our behavior" and went on a European charm offensive.

Last year, the city's black-cab drivers spoke out against Uber, with one slamming it as a "cancer."